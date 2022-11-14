TM Group picks up international awards for residential tourism developments The Alicante-based real estate company was highlighted at the International Property Awards in London for two projects on the Costa Blanca

TM Real Estate Group, an Alicante-based company in the residential tourism sector, won two awards at the recent International Property Awards.

Specialising in the construction and development of second homes along the Mediterranean coast and in the Caribbean, the company picked up awards for its Sunset Cliffs and Flamenca Village projects, in the “Residential high-rise development” and “Residential development 20+units for Spain” categories respectively.

TM's International Business Manager, Daniel Sánchez Ferragut, and Marketing Manager, Noemí Díaz Matute, collected the awards and the ceremony in London on 27 October.

Sunset Cliffs, located in Benidorm, consists of two towers, 24 and 30 storeys high, with a total of 280 dwellings.