Government calls meeting to discuss the return to classes after the festive holidays Schools and colleges in Spain are due to reopen from 10 January 2022, after the Christmas and New Year break

The increase in infections caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant in Spain has led to some changes in health protocols, as well as new restrictions in some regions.

For this reason, the Government has called a meeting in La Moncloa on 4 January 2022, involving the Ministers of Health, Education and Universities together with the respective representatives from the regions with a view to discussing how the return to school will be managed, which scheduled from 10 January, after the Christmas and New Year break

Unless there are any major surprises, it is not foreseen that the start of classes will be delayed or significant changes to the current health protocol, although it cannot be ruled out that there could be some changes to the coronavirus prevention rules in the schools and colleges and the use of masks, increased ventilation and bubble groups in younger groups of students could be introduced.

Although the vaccination of children between 5 and 12 years of age has been carried out for the last two weeks, the Government considers that, despite the rebound in outbreaks registered in the last weeks of the year, the general incidence rate remains very low and is concentrated mainly in the colleges.