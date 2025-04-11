Passenger finally gets cost of flight tickets reimbursed two years after claiming refund in Spain

Raquel Merino Malaga Friday, 11 April 2025, 19:10 Compartir

The Facua consumers' organisation in Spain has won another reimbursement case, this time concerning a Wizz Air customer who waited two years to get a 165.57-euro refund for two flight tickets. The woman - a resident of La Coruña - received the good news this past February, after having waited since 2023: "We have arranged a reimbursement of the full amount of the reservation," read the message she received from Facua.

It all started when Wizz Air informed the customer that they had made a change to the flight, for which she had purchased two tickets. The company did so a few months before the flight date, as per protocol. The message stated that the flight from Rome to Madrid, which she had booked through the eDreams platform, would depart two hours earlier than initially planned. The customer told Facua that she did not want to rebook for another flight, because there were no alternatives for the day, so she requested a reimbursement.

She was not entitled to compensation because Wizz Air had informed her of the change in good time, but she was entitled to a refund of the ticket that Wizz Air had processed through eDreams.

According to Facua, the woman sent several emails over a few months to eDreams, claiming the 165.57 euros that Wizz Air had already deposited, but she did not receive any response. After a year, she turned to Facua Galicia to claim the money back from eDreams.

The legal team of the consumers' association drafted a letter and provided all the relevant documentation. Their efforts proved fruitful, as in February, eDreams finally contacted the victim to inform her that, after reviewing the case, they were going to reimburse the money requested.

"I have a very positive view of Facua," said the customer, highlighting the organisation's responsiveness and attention.