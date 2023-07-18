German-owned chain of stores recalls mermaid doll due to safety concerns

Sections
Isabel Méndez
Malaga
Tuesday, 18 July 2023, 18:03
A children's toy sold in stores across Spain is being recalled due to health risks.
The German-owned TEDi chain of shops has pulled a doll that is in the form of a mermaid (available in red and purple) from its shelves, as it was found to have high levels of hazardous substances such as DEHP and DINP.
According to the company's website, analyses of the product revealed high levels of the plasticisers. The product's reference number is 6510700121 and it was sold in stores from September 14, 2022 until last 13 June, just one month ago.
Customers who possess these toys can request a refund (2.55 euros) or exchange it for another item in any of the TEDi stores. Customers can also phone the TEDi information line on 961 367 900 or email comercio@tedi.com.
