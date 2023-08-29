Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Emergency services treating injured people at the scene this morning, 29 August. N.C.
A gas explosion in Valladolid leaves at least eight people injured, including two babies
112 incident

A gas explosion in Valladolid leaves at least eight people injured, including two babies

The blast this Tuesday morning comes barely a month after the explosion that destroyed a block of flats and left one person dead and 14 injured

Álvaro Muñoz

Valladolid

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 10:24

Compartir

Another gas explosion has been reported at a property in the city of Valladolid in the northwest of Spain, this time in the Parquesol district. It happened at around 6am this morning (29 August) and caused several injuries according to 112 Castilla y León, which has sent an emergency logistical support unit to the scene and set up a field hospital.

Several calls from the public alerted the 112 operations room, which dispatched the fire brigade, Local and National Police, the Emergency Coordination Centre of the Junta de Castilla y León and health services, which sent at least five mobile intensive care units and basic life support ambulances. In addition, the gas supply companies were also alerted.

At the scene, medical staff continue to attend to the injured, one of them reported to be seriously injured and seven slightly injured, the latter intoxicated by the smoke coming out of the flat where the explosion occurred.

Eight people are reported injured and are in hospitals and two babies have been treated and discharged

The most seriously injured, who has suffered severe burns, is the resident of the property where the explosion is said to have originated. The victim has been rushed to the Hospital Río Hortega in the city, while the rest of the injured have been transferred to both this health facility and the Clínico. In addition, two babies affected by the explosion that could be heard throughout the Parquesol neighbourhood were discharged from the hospital.

The councillor for Urban Planning, Ignacio Zarandona, and the councillor for Security, Alberto Cuadrado, have gone to the area to assess the extent of the damage. The latter reported that some of the residents have been evacuated but not all of them, as some refused to leave their homes because there was no damage.

"No structural damage"

The explosion comes barely a month after the one that destroyed a block of flats in Calle Goya, in the district of La Farola, causing the death of a resident. Unlike what happened then, in this case "there is no structural damage", according to Alberto Cuadrado

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Search widens for two young men missing after going out paddle surfing off Costa del Sol beach
  2. 2 Six million seats up for grabs to boost passenger numbers arriving at Malaga Airport during next six months
  3. 3 Video message from NATS operations director after the air traffic control problem that hit UK flights is 'identified and remedied'
  4. 4 British man who allegedly ran over fellow countryman following dispute with neighbour in Axarquía village faces prison sentence
  5. 5 More than 400 migrants rescued in boats off Spain's Canary Islands
  6. 6 Marbella town hall to finally remove and scrap sail boat stranded on San Pedro beach for several weeks
  7. 7 Paddle board surfer and a family member who was trying to help her rescued from sea in Estepona
  8. 8 Torremolinos to tighten electric scooter regulations and put brakes on illegal acts
  9. 9 Watch as biggest-ever haul of cocaine in Spain is discovered in major port on south coast
  10. 10 The five most expensive homes for sale in Spain are all on the Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad