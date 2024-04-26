Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Officers with the stolen chairs. Guardia Civil
Gang busted for stealing metal chairs from terraces worth 44,000 euros in Spain
The furniture was being taken to scrapyards and recycling centres where the criminals would be paid for the items

J.M.L.

Friday, 26 April 2024, 10:44

The Guardia Civil has broken up a gang in Guadalajara that stole metal chairs from the terraces of bars and restaurants. The group, made up of three people, had spent the last few months going around the town of Corredor del Henares, between the provinces of Guadalajara and Madrid, in search of terrace furniture.

The arrests follow the theft of around 800 chairs valued at around 44,000 euros. The perpetrators acted in the early hours of the morning by using shears to cut the security chains on the chairs that were stacked on the terraces.

After several reports from owners these bars, the Guardia Civil launched an investigation that has ended with the arrest of the members after four robberies in Villanueva de la Torre (Guadalajara).

The detainees, who have been brought before the courts, are three Spanish nationals aged between 24 and 27 years old and residents in the region of Madrid. These arrests are in addition to those made by the Guardia Civil at the beginning of April in the province of Toledo for the same reason.

On that occasion officers busted another gang made up of six people. In both cases the metal chairs were being sold to scrapyards and recycling and waste management centres, where the criminals were paid for the furniture.

