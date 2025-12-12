Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Full detailed sentence of Spain's former attorney general released by Supreme Court

The court has sentenced Attorney General Álvaro García Ortiz to a two-year ban from public office and a 7,200-euro fine for disclosing confidential information

Madrid.

Friday, 12 December 2025, 15:17

The Supreme Court has released its full ruling, 19 days after the verdict, sentencing Attorney General Álvaro García Ortiz to a two-year ban from public office and a 7,200-euro fine for disclosing confidential information. Five of the seven-judge panel concluded that García Ortiz, or someone close to him acting with his knowledge, leaked a February 2024 email to Ser radio station.

The email showed the lawyer of Alberto González Amador, partner of the Madrid regional president, had admitted tax offences on his client's behalf to negotiate a deal with prosecutors. The court ruled that both the leak and a subsequent press release from the Public Prosecutor's Office - denying the prosecutor had offered a plea deal - constituted criminal conduct. Two judges dissented, arguing insufficient evidence.

