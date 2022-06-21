Spanish tech company Freepik snaps up a British company to become a major player in the video and audio content market Oxford-based Videvo has 500,000 videos, audio clips and motion graphics available on its platform through a combination of free-to-access and subscription services

Freepik Company, the Spanish technology parent of the world’s biggest providers of freemium illustrations (Freepik), icons (Flaticon), presentation templates (Slidesgo) and its new online editor (Wepik), has announced that it has bought the British technology company Videvo, making it a strong competitor in the video and audio market for creators of content.

This means users of Freepik Company will have access to more than 500,000 video and audio clips and motion graphics resources, so creators all over the world can draw up their personal or professional projects from a single source of content.

Videvo, which has been based in Oxford since 2012 and was founded by Tom Limb, has more than 650,000 active users around the world, principally the USA, Canada, UK and Australia. Limb has described this merger as “an exciting adventure for us”.