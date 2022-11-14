Free rail cards for local and medium-distance journeys in Spain now available online Train operator Renfe says this will make it easier for frequent travellers to understand the conditions and obtain a refund of their deposit

The free rail cards for local and medium-distance rail journeys in Spain can now be acquired from the Renfe website in a similar way to those for high-speed AVE services and conventional long-distance journeys. This applies all over Spain with the exception of Catalonia, where they will be available on the website shortly.

In a statement, Renfe said this will make the process much easier and faster for passengers and full information about the conditions can also be found on the website.

To acquire the free rail cards, clients have to register on the Renfe website or app, and then deposit the sum of 20 euros. Payment by bank card will mean the money will be refunded automatically once the requisite number of journeys – 16 in this case – have been made within the four month period.

Since the measure came into effect in September, two million free tickets have been issued including 600,000 for medium-distance journeys.