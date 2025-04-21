Popular TV nature presenter in Spain 'out of danger' after spitting cobra strikes

L. G. Monday, 21 April 2025, 17:37 Compartir

The popular Spanish naturalist, herpetologist and television presenter Frank Cuesta, 53, is out of danger and is already recovering at home after a cobra spat venom in his face. The incident required urgent hospitalisation in Thailand. His partner, Paloma Ramón, assured his followers on social media: "Frank is fine. He's fine as far as he can be." She then confirmed on her YouTube channel that Cuesta had already been discharged and was at home. "It's been 24 hours since the poisoning, so there is no longer any danger. We have been given several products for the eyes and he is already at home," she added.

The well-known animal defender had to be urgently hospitalised in Thailand after venom from a spitting cobra got in his eyes. The snake is one of the most dangerous species due to its ability to shoot venom as a defence mechanism.

The news was first shared by Cuesta's friend and collaborator Javi Oliveira - content creator and regular media talk-show host, who published two shocking images of Frank, showing his noticeably swollen face. He also accompanied the images with a message: "Escupidiza" (spat out), which Cuesta ironically used, despite the seriousness of the situation.

The venom of a spitting cobra can cause severe inflammation, intense pain and, in contact with the eyes, even permanent blindness if not treated in time. The incident caused great concern among Cuesta's family and friends, but the quick resolution has brought a lot of relief.

The incident coincides with a complicated period in Frank Cuesta's life. Just a few weeks ago, he was released on bail after being charged with "illegal possession of animals". At the time, he admitted that he was facing "several processes", including a new lawsuit filed by his ex-wife, Yuyee.

This latest episode comes on top of the temporary closure of Frank's YouTube channel, which was prompted by the presenter's emotional exhaustion. In addition, in January last year, he was attacked by a deer at the sanctuary he runs, when the animal lunged at him and gored him in the side with its antlers.