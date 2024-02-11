Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Tomahawk attraction at PortAventura theme park (file image). RC
Fourteen injured, two seriously, when tree falls on rollercoaster ride at theme park in Spain
The accident happened at the PortAventura theme park in Salou, a resort town the Costa Daurada, southwest of Barcelona in the Catalonia region

Cristian Reino

Barcelona

Sunday, 11 February 2024, 19:44

Fourteen people have been injured, two seriously, by a falling tree at the PortAventura theme park in Salou, a resort town on Spain's northeastern Costa Daurada, in the Catalonia region.

The theme park reported the accident on its X account. «This Sunday morning, due to an episode of strong winds, a chance accident occurred due to the fall of a tree near the Tomahawk attraction. Some of the branches hit customers who were on the ride,» it said.

The park added that emergency protocols were activated and the people affected were treated «immediately» by first aid teams on the scene at the popular theme park. However, some of the injured had to be transferred to hospital for medical attention.

The Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques health emergency ambulance service attended to the 14 injured and transferred two people in a serious condition to the Hospital de Bellvitge (Barcelona) and Hospital Universitari Joan XXIII (Tarragona), according to its X social media account.

In total, SEM sent eight road ambulances and a medical helicopter to the scene. The Mossos d'Esquadra police regional force has already opened an investigation into the accident and sent five teams to the theme park.

