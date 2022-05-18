Four out of 10 people in Spain have considered changing their car for a bike or electric scooter However, some who took part in an urban mobility survey said they believe electric cars are unaffordable and they would not use their electric scooter if they had to put it on number plates or register it

Personal mobility vehicles such as electric scooters have become an ideal way of travelling alone around towns and cities. They are also environmentally friendly and boost the creation of infrastructure such as cycle lanes, which facilitate more sustainable mobility.

A study into Spanish consumers and the challenge of sustainability, carried out by Observatorio Cetelem, showed that 70% of those questioned said urban mobile sustainability is important, and 42% said they had considered changing their car for something like a bicycle or electric scooter. In fact, 25% said they had decided to buy one.

A similar report into new urban mobility and road safety, from the Fundación Línea Directa, found that 72% of people in Spain had changed the way they move around in recent years.

Cost of fuel

The foundation also asked 1,700 people in Spain what they thought about the changes which have been made to the rules about urban mobility. Extrapolating the results showed that over 17 million people (44% of the population) regularly or occasionally use a personal mobility vehicle or electric bike and 60% think they probably would use one before long. The main reasons given were the cost of fuel and restrictions on cars in urban areas.

However, there is a downside to the new mobility: 69% of those who took part in the survey said electric cars are unaffordable, and the new rules did not please some users of electric scooters. About 38% said they would stop using one because they don’t want to wear a crash helmet, and 24% because they can no longer ride on the pavements. Another 50% said they wouldn’t use an electric scooter at all if they had to register it or put it on number plates.