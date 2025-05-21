Former Ukrainian pro-Russian leader shot dead outside his children's school in Madrid

Almudena Santos Wednesday, 21 May 2025, 16:08 Compartir

A former adviser of the previous Ukrainian PM Viktor Yanukovych, Andriy Portnov, 52, was shot dead in what police described as a "professional execution" outside the American School of Madrid in Pozuelo de Alarcón. The incident took place at 9.15am on Wednesday morning, when Portnov was about to get into his high-end Mercedes after dropping off his children. He was ambushed by unidentified gunmen who shot him three times - in the back, the neck and the head - before fleeing.

The National Police have not ruled out the possibility that the murder is connected with organised crime. A lawyer by profession, Portnov was a highly controversial figure under investigation by the current authorities in Kyiv for alleged human rights violations and, above all, for his close ties with Vladimir Putin's government for nearly 20 years. In addition, he was blacklisted by the EU for embezzlement of state funds.

A large deployment of the police homicide unit has been searching for the gunmen in the surroundings of the Casa de Campo. One of the perpetrators has been described as a tall, slim male. The event is reminiscent of the murder that took place in 2018 outside the British Council in Pozuelo de Alarcón.

Given Portnov's profile and the international implications, it is possible that the investigation extends to the General Intelligence Commissariat. Spanish authorities are also aware that Ukrainian intelligence services have recently carried out high-profile operations targeting figures close to the Russian regime.

Portnov, a lawyer by profession and known for his opposition to the Zelenskyy government, was a key figure in the repression of the Euromaidan protests between 2013 and 2014. That mobilisation followed pro-Russian Yanukovych's decision to suspend the EU-Ukraine association agreement. Portnov was one of the promoters of the so-called "dictatorship laws", which limited freedom of expression and the right of assembly.

After the incident, students and teachers remained locked in the school on the orders of officers. School officials sent a message to the children's families informing them of the incident and stating that "all students are safe on campus".

"Police and ambulances are here and the site is safe. Counsellors are available to help those who need support. All students are currently in their classrooms and safe. We will keep you updated," they said.