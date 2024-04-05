Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Luis Rubiales. AFP (File photo)
Former Spanish football boss arrested in corruption inquiry on flying into Madrid
Football

Luis Rubiales had a home searched in Dominican Republic this week and decided to bring forward his return to Spain

SUR

Madrid

Friday, 5 April 2024, 16:49

The former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, was arrested by Guardia Civil at Madrid Airport on Wednesday lunchtime on arriving from the Dominican Republic.

Rubiales - a controversial figure in recent months - is under investigation over possible corruption linked to his time in charge of Spanish national football. He had been living in the Dominican Republic, where he has investments, for the last couple of months. Earlier this week, Spanish police had searched that home on the Caribbean island. A mobile phone and another device were said to have been seized. Rubiales had been reported as planning to fly home to Spain to meet investigators on Saturday but was said to have brought forward his return after the latest search.

His Spanish home in Motril (Granada) was also searched before Easter along with offices and buildings linked to Spanish football and his associates. Several arrests were made at that time.

On arriving at Madrid, Rubiales refused to answer police questions at the airport and was released pending being called in the coming days to meet the investigating judge in the case.

Rubiales was until recently most associated with the unwanted kiss he gave Spanish player Jenni Hermoso after the team won the World Cup last August. Prosecutors are seeking a jail sentence for this alleged offence.

The latest controversy centres on Rubiales' business contacts linked to football, in particular contracts for renovations at the Spanish football base near Madrid, La Cartuja stadium in Seville and arrangements in Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup. He denies any wrongdoing.

