Former gay porn actor stands as PP candidate and runs for mayor in small village in Spain

On 28 May, Antonio Moreno will face the PSOE candidate and current mayor, María Dolores Gómez Piqueras, who has governed Carcelén (Albacete) since 2011

Antonio Moreno became popular years ago in Spain as a gay porn actor with the stage name Héctor de Silva, and now he is making headlines again.

This time the current livestock farmer who lives with his partner in Carcelén (Albacete), has decided to enter politics. He will be a candidate for mayor of the town which has 483 inhabitants for the Partido Popular (PP).

"I take it my past as a porn actor normally because my family, who supported me, knew about it and I have always told them about it. It is a stage in my life that I don't regret because I learned a lot,” Moreno said.

He later became a forest firefighter for the public company GEACAM in Castilla-La Mancha, responsible for preventing and extinguishing forest fires. It was this work that allowed Antonio, now 38 years old, to feel more connected to the village of Carcelén after moving to the region six years ago.

"I was born in the city of Albacete but when I arrived here I fell in love with this village and its natural environment, which is spectacular," he said.

"I discovered that an aunt of mine had been given up for adoption to a family in Carcelén, I looked for her and I found her.”

Moreno said the town "needs to improve in many things because it is very neglected, we have a very high IBI property tax and there is less and less population because there is no work to attract families with children".

"Carcelén has many possibilities because it has nature, heritage and its August festivals that could be more widely known," he said.

