Foreign student dies and flying instructor seriously injured after light aircraft crashes in Spain

The person who died in the light aircraft accident that happened this Wednesday morning in the municipality of Abia de las Torres in Palencia, a city in the north of Spain, was a student of the FlyBy Aviation Academy school, apparently of foreign nationality, it has been revealed. The flying instructor who was travelling with the student in the aircraft, which had taken off from Burgos Airport, was seriously injured and rushed to hospital in Palencia after initially being treated by medical teams from Osorno.

The Junta de Castilla y León's rescue helicopter was called in by 112 emergency service operators at around 10.30am., as it was not known exactly where the plane had crashed. The helicopter eventually located the crash site, some 600 metres north of the Palencia municipality of Abia de las Torres, near Osorno, on a farm on the border with the province of Burgos, near kilometre 106 of the A-231 motorway.