Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Emergency services at the scene of the plane crash. Manuel Brágimo
Foreign student dies and flying instructor seriously injured after light aircraft crashes in Spain
112 incident

Foreign student dies and flying instructor seriously injured after light aircraft crashes in Spain

The plane had taken off from Burgos Airport on a training flight and the victim was a student of the FlyBy Aviation Academy

Ricardo Sánchez Rico

Palencia

Wednesday, 18 September 2024, 14:26

Opciones para compartir

The person who died in the light aircraft accident that happened this Wednesday morning in the municipality of Abia de las Torres in Palencia, a city in the north of Spain, was a student of the FlyBy Aviation Academy school, apparently of foreign nationality, it has been revealed. The flying instructor who was travelling with the student in the aircraft, which had taken off from Burgos Airport, was seriously injured and rushed to hospital in Palencia after initially being treated by medical teams from Osorno.

The Junta de Castilla y León's rescue helicopter was called in by 112 emergency service operators at around 10.30am., as it was not known exactly where the plane had crashed. The helicopter eventually located the crash site, some 600 metres north of the Palencia municipality of Abia de las Torres, near Osorno, on a farm on the border with the province of Burgos, near kilometre 106 of the A-231 motorway.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town declares war on dog pee and 'uncivilised owners'
  2. 2 Costa del Sol bus service staff plan strike to coincide with town's annual fair after a 'chaotic' summer
  3. 3 Carmen Thyssen museum in Malaga hosts 'groundbreaking' initiative on evolution of digital art
  4. 4 Cousins discover ancestral connection between Malaga and Hawaii
  5. 5 Local choir offers autumn concert in aid of under-privileged children's Christmas appeal
  6. 6 Spain secure top-seed status ahead of Davis Cup tennis finals in Malaga
  7. 7 Costa del Sol osteopathy clinic investigated for allegedly operating without correct authorisation
  8. 8 Malaga CF amongst just five teams unbeaten this season so far in Spain's Segunda División
  9. 9 Couple wed by 'Elvis' in Las Vegas use Costa del Sol party to benefit local dementia support group
  10. 10 Pokemon-style characters lead visitors on historical tour around Costa del Sol town

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad