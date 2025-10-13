Flood following torrential rain leads to shock discovery of man's body who could have been dead for 15 years

The deceased's remains were transported in bags to the institute of forensic medicine in Valencia.

Local Police officers in Spain's Valencia region have found the skeletal remains of a man who could have been dead for 15 years in his flat, located in the Turia area. The shock discovery was made following the torrential downpours that have been ravaging the eastern Mediterranean area since 9 October.

According to local media reports - including Levante-EMV and SUR's sister newspaper Las Provincias - the building where the man lived, located in Calle Luis Fenollet, suffered a blockage in the drainage system due to the rains of recent days in Valencia, which has flooded the terrace of the house where the body was found.

It was the residents of the building who called the local police, who have not yet confirmed the cause of death. Local Police officers and firefighters were called to the house, and later the National Police, who took charge of the investigation.

According to initial inquiries, the corpse corresponds to a man named Antonio, born in 1936, whose whereabouts had been unknown to his friends for years. The first hypothesis is that the death was due to natural causes.