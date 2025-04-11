Five Spanish tourists die in New York sightseeing helicopter crash

M. Pérez Madrid Friday, 11 April 2025, 07:40 Compartir

Six people, five of them Spanish nationals from the same family, died early Thursday afternoon in the United States of America (well into the night in Spain) when the helicopter in which they were travelling plunged into the Hudson River in New York. The five Spanish victims were a married couple and their three children, aged between seven and eleven, who were spending a few days of leisure in the city. Rescue teams located the last body - that of the pilot - trapped in the wreckage of the aircraft, half-submerged in the river.

The Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, confirmed the death of the two adults and three Spanish children, as well as the pilot of the aircraft, who was only 21 years old. Two of the tourists were evacuated to a nearby hospital, but died shortly afterwards due to the extreme seriousness of their injuries, while the other four occupants were killed almost instantly on impact with the water, according to the commissioner of the New York Police Department, Jessica Tisch.

Adams, who expressed condolences to the families of the victims, said an official investigation into the crash has been launched by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), although he declined to give details. "Six innocent souls have lost their lives and we pray for them and their families," said New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

Escobar, centre, with his wife and three children, moments before the fateful flight.

They were executive Agustín Escobar, who was CEO of Siemens in Spain for two years and currently served as the company's director of rail mobility; his wife, Mercè Camprubí Montal, a director at the same company and granddaughter and great-granddaughter of presidents of FC Barcelona; and their three children, ages 4, 5, and 11. Their identities were revealed by various local media outlets, including The New York Times, citing a senior New York law enforcement official.

According to the New York Post, which published several photographs of the family before boarding the helicopter, provided by the company operating the aircraft, New York Helicopter Tours, the five arrived in New York that morning. The company offers sightseeing tours of Manhattan to admire the city's skyline, with prices starting at $2,750 for a 30-minute ride.

The aircraft, a Bell 26 model - which has two blades on the main rotor - relatively common on such trips, had taken off just twelve minutes earlier and was taking an aerial tour of New York on a grey and unpleasant day with clouds, rain and gusts of wind, although it did not appear that the weather could be a determining factor for the accident. Various sources claimed that this was the sixth trip the aircraft had made during the day to show different groups of tourists an aerial view of the 'Big Apple'.

Shortly before plunging into the river, the aircraft circled the Statue of Liberty before heading up the Hudson River towards the George Washington Bridge, according to CNN. It was while flying over Manhattan at around 3.10pm (local time) that the disaster occurred, on a part of the river near New Jersey (New York's neighbouring city). A little more than five minutes later, emergency services began to receive the first calls from witnesses, alerting them that there had been an accident and a helicopter had fallen into the water.

Dani Horbiack, who lives nearby, said she saw the aircraft "falling from the sky" from her flat. "I heard five or six loud noises that sounded almost like gunshots in the sky and I saw pieces fall. Then I saw it go into the river," the woman told reporters. Michael Roth, the head of the tour company that operates these flights, admitted to the media that "I have never seen anything like this in the 30 years I have been in the helicopter business".

"It sounded like an explosion"

Another member of the public also saw the helicopter lose part of a rotor and, according to him, "break in two", although footage of part of what happened does not make this clear: "It sounded like a sonic boom," he said. A third witness said he saw the helicopter crash at "a 45-degree angle" into the water.

At least 32 people have died in helicopter crashes in New York since 1977, according to local press reports. The most recent one happened in 2019

Several coastguard patrol boats and rescue boats were deployed in the search area, near a jetty on the New Jersey shore. The aircraft, which was seen in images of the incident - recorded on cameras in nearby buildings - to have lost part of its blades, was left floating half-submerged on its right side.

At least 32 people have died in helicopter crashes in New York since 1977, according to local press reports. The most recent was in 2019, when an executive helicopter crashed into the roof of a Manhattan skyscraper in restricted airspace, killing the pilot. A year earlier, in 2018, five people died in another tourist helicopter crash in the nearby East River, on the opposite side of Manhattan.