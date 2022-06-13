Five seriously injured in Tarragona train crash after freight locomotive's brakes fail The failure of the braking system led to the collision between a passenger service and a goods train in the north of Spain, according to Adif

Five people were seriously injured and 17 slightly following a rail crash in the north of Spain on Sunday evening, 12 June. The incident, at around 9.50pm, involved a freight train and a passenger train in Vila-seca (Tarragona).

Train operator Renfe said that the passenger train was operating on the Barcelona - Tortosa (Tarragona) service and was carrying around 100 people at the time.

Train services on the R15, R16 and R17 lines between Tarragona and Reus (Tarragona) have been restored on one track this Monday morning, at around 6 am, after being disrupted overnight due to the accident; the other track remains closed while work continues to remove the damaged regional passenger train.

The five seriously injured people were transferred by the ambulance service to the Santa Tecla and Joan XXIII hospitals in Tarragona and the minor injuries to the health centres in Salou, Cambrils and Vila-seca (Tarragona); seven people were treated and discharged at the scene of the accident.

Railway infrastructure company, Adif, explained on its Twitter account that the collision was due to a fault in the braking system of the freight locomotive, and the investigation is still continuing to clarify the facts.