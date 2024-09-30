This is the Spanish five-peseta coin that could fetch up to 40,000 euros at auction

J.M. / D.L. Granada Monday, 30 September 2024, 10:28 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The sale of coins on second-hand platforms such as Ebay has skyrocketed in recent months. It is a hobby that can line the pockets nicely for collectors who decide to sell a coin with a high value on the market. There are also many peseta coins, which almost all Spanish people have still lying around in drawers at home. Depending on the historical period of minting, certain pesetas can have a greater or lesser value.

For example, some series, such as those minted during the Franco dictatorship, as well as those from eras such as the Provisional Government, tend to attract more attention among experts. However, there is a special series of pesetas which, according to connoisseurs are, nowadays, one of the most sought-after collector's items on the market.

Depending on their series, year of minting and state of conservation, enthusiasts and collectors speak of coins being worth more than 20,000 euros. Hence, some examples are in the sights not only of experts, but also of investors who have identified the market.

According to Mercado, the value of the five-peseta coins, also known as 'duros', lies in the fact that "they are not easy to find". That is to say, in many cases they are examples that are part of rare issues. Or, they are pieces that are part of very specific and well-known collections, which give them a particularly high value. Other variables also come into play, including the condition of the coin, price trends and the auction houses offering the coin.

There is a rare coin that has reached record figures, according to Mercado. This is the 1870 five-peseta coin. The main reason lies in its scarce mintage and its historical relevance. According to Mercado, this coin was designed by Luis Marchonni and its physical characteristics are identical to the 1895 duro in terms of diameter, weight and fineness. However, there is no exact record of the correct year of mintage. There are doubts as to whether it was late 1869, early 1870, but with a date of 1869, or whether it is a matter of later re-minting.

Number of copies

As for the number of issues, "Although many catalogues indicate a mintage of 100 issues, this data is not at all confirmed and the exact number of units minted is completely unknown," says Mercado. In short, beyond its age, it is undoubtedly all this mystery surrounding its minting and characteristics that makes it a truly unique piece. As a result its prices have been no different, reaching an auction price of up to 40,000 euros in perfect state and "with all its original lustre".

Other examples of lower quality have fetched between 12,500 euros and 39,000 euros. These are the five-peseta coins minted between 1809 - 1949, which have reached auction values ranging from 9,000 to 80,000 euros.