Emergency services at the scene of the incident. Damián Arienza
Five people confirmed dead following mine explosion in north-west of Spain
Five people confirmed dead following mine explosion in north-west of Spain

The incident has left another four seriously injured and one still missing in the Degaña mine in the Asturias region. Two other workers managed to get out safely

Soraya Pérez / María Bascones

Gijón

Monday, 31 March 2025, 13:55

It has been black Monday in Spain's Asturias region. A serious accident at the Cerredo mine in Degaña has left at least five people dead. In addition, four other workers have been seriously injured. Two of them were initially taken to the health centre in the town of Villablino in Leon, both with burns. Eventually, due to the seriousness of their injuries, one of them had to be transferred to the Hospital de León and the other to the Hospital del Bierzo, in Ponferrada. The one who remains in León has third degree burns to his face, as Leonoticias has confirmed. The other has a guarded prognosis due to multiple contusions on his body, although his life is not in danger.

Another of those affected, with cranioencephalic trauma, was evacuated to the hospital in Cangas del Narcea and the fourth was discovered just after midday and was also taken to hospital. One person is still missing and two are unharmed after the accident.

The incident happened at 9.40 a.m. this morning at the mine owned by Carbones La Cueva, which also owns the Tormaleo mine in Ibias.

Emergency services at the scene of the mining accident in the north of Spain. Damián Arienza
Health services, firefighters and the central mining rescue brigade, as well as members of the Civil Guard from Degaña, Cangas de Narcea, and the judicial police from Pravia, are all on the scene. Apparently, the first indications are that there was a cave-in as a result of an apparent explosion.

The regional government has already asked for help from Castilla y León, which has sent at least one rescue helicopter. The regional minister for Ecological Transition and Industry, Belarmina Díaz, has also gone there. The president of the region, Adrián Barbón, who is also due to go to the scene, has cancelled all the engagements scheduled for this Monday.

Following the accident, the regional minister for Mobility, Local Cooperation and Emergency Management, Alejandro Calvo, activated the region's emergency plan.

