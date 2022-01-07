Five Covid-19 infections in one school class is grounds for quarantine Spain's Ministry of Health and the autonomous regions agree on new measures to protect face-to-face teaching

The Public Health Commission, the body formed by the Ministry of Health and the autonomous region's to manage the coronavirus pandemic, has decided that if a class in an infant or primary school has five or more Covid-19 infections the entire group of pupils should be quarantined.

“In order to guarantee attendance, quarantine will be recommended for the entire group whenever there are five or more cases of active infection in a classroom or 20 per cent or more of the students in the class are affected in a period equal to or less than seven days. In the event that there are four cases or less than 20 per cent, they will be considered sporadic cases and quarantine will not be recommended,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

“These changes are aimed at guaranteeing and promoting attendance as much as possible at all educational levels and reinforcing compliance with prevention measures,” said Health Minister Carolina Darias.

“We are adapting to the current situation with the pandemic. The changes also reflect the important advance in vaccination in all age groups and take into account that school environments have proven throughout the pandemic to be safe environments in terms of virus transmission,” she added.