Safety alert issued due to fire risk on up to 90,000 Hyundai and Kia cars sold in Spain

The European Commission's Rapex alert system has warned of a major mechanical failure in several Hyundai and Kia models that may present a risk of fire due to brake fluid leakage. This warning affects models of both brands manufactured between 2007 and 2014.

According to Spain's OCU organisation of consumers and users, there appears to be a risk of internal leakage of brake fluid, which could cause a short circuit in the electrical circuit of the ABS/ESC system. If this happens, the fuse box could overheat and spark a fire.

Which models are affected?

According to the alert, the models that may have this fault are:

Hyundai Santa Fe, H1 and IX55 from years 2007 to 2014

Hyundai Accent, Tucson, Genesis, IX35 2009 to 2014

If the problem were to affect all models of those dates sold in Spain, which is not yet clear, some 50,000 vehicles would be affected, according to the OCU.

There are also 40,000 Kia cars that were produced between 2007 and 2014 and which appear to have the same problem. According to the alert issued by Rapex at the beginning of February and also picked up by the OCU, the Kia cars that may have this fault are the following: Kia Sportage (2009-2014), Kia Carens (2009-2012), Kia Optima (2010-2013) and Kia Rio (2009-2011). In total, if it affects all models of those dates sold in Spain of both brands, we would be talking about 90,000 vehicles.

Owners of the affected vehicles are advised to check with the manufacturer to confirm the extent of the problem by visiting an authorised dealer or by contacting them by telephone or via their websites.