Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Safety alert issued due to fire risk on up to 90,000 Hyundai and Kia cars sold in Spain
Motoring

Safety alert issued due to fire risk on up to 90,000 Hyundai and Kia cars sold in Spain

The problem potentially affects several models of the ranges from both marques, manufactured between 2007 and 2014

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 14:42

The European Commission's Rapex alert system has warned of a major mechanical failure in several Hyundai and Kia models that may present a risk of fire due to brake fluid leakage. This warning affects models of both brands manufactured between 2007 and 2014.

According to Spain's OCU organisation of consumers and users, there appears to be a risk of internal leakage of brake fluid, which could cause a short circuit in the electrical circuit of the ABS/ESC system. If this happens, the fuse box could overheat and spark a fire.

Which models are affected?

According to the alert, the models that may have this fault are:

Hyundai Santa Fe, H1 and IX55 from years 2007 to 2014

Hyundai Accent, Tucson, Genesis, IX35 2009 to 2014

If the problem were to affect all models of those dates sold in Spain, which is not yet clear, some 50,000 vehicles would be affected, according to the OCU.

There are also 40,000 Kia cars that were produced between 2007 and 2014 and which appear to have the same problem. According to the alert issued by Rapex at the beginning of February and also picked up by the OCU, the Kia cars that may have this fault are the following: Kia Sportage (2009-2014), Kia Carens (2009-2012), Kia Optima (2010-2013) and Kia Rio (2009-2011). In total, if it affects all models of those dates sold in Spain of both brands, we would be talking about 90,000 vehicles.

Owners of the affected vehicles are advised to check with the manufacturer to confirm the extent of the problem by visiting an authorised dealer or by contacting them by telephone or via their websites.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Renowned Irish guitarist to give two free concerts in Malaga
  2. 2 Costa business owner kidnapped and beaten by three hooded and armed men before being left injured on roadside
  3. 3 Pretty inland Malaga town hopes to exceed one million tourists in 2025
  4. 4 Friends rally to help Costa del Sol chimney sweep after theft of tools worth more than 10,000 euros
  5. 5 Glamour-flavoured pancakes in Puerto Banús
  6. 6 A trip to the Costa del Sol for an Oscar
  7. 7 Bikers host Andalucía Day event for clients and staff of much-loved Malaga association
  8. 8 Brics, an open door to replace the US dollar or bricked up?
  9. 9 Malaga teenager becomes youngest-ever Premier Padel champion
  10. 10 Malaga CF snatch a share of the points thanks to dramatic two-goal fightback

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Safety alert issued due to fire risk on up to 90,000 Hyundai and Kia cars sold in Spain