Father in Spain claims his two-year-old daughter has been kidnapped The young girl, named Anna, has not been seen by the parent since 20 April and the Guardia Civil have now released an image of the missing child

A man in Spain has claimed that his two-year-old daughter has been kidnapped by her mother, who has taken her to Colombia, Guardia Civil sources have confirmed to Europa Press.

The father, a 28-year-old Romanian, has reported the alleged parental kidnapping to police at the Collado Villalba barracks, saying that his ex-partner and mother of the little girl took her to her country of origin, Colombia, on the 20 April, and since then her whereabouts are unknown. The agents have already confirmed that the girl is well.

The Guadia Civil and various missing persons associations have released messages about the disappearance of the girl, named Anna Moldovan, who lived in Villalba.

She is described as 75 centimetres tall, with a slim build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the child should contact police on 062, 091 or 112