Face masks to remain compulsory on public transport and flights to and from Spain Health minister Carolina Darias said the rule will not change until experts say it is safe to lift it

Spain’s Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has said masks will remain compulsory on public transport and on all flights departing from or landing in Spain until public health experts say it is safe to lift the rule. Spain is one of the few EU countries to maintain the obligation of wearing a mask on public transport, as Portugal and Italy changed their rules in the summer and in Germany masks are no longer needed on planes or at airports.

“We have always taken decisions based on the advice of experts and that is what we will continue to do,” Darias said after she arrived in Brussels for a meeting with EU counterparts. She also pointed out that with the arrival of winter and colder temperatures it is important to be extra cautious because this is traditionally a time when respiratory viruses and flu are expected.

Also on the agenda at the meeting of European health ministers were issues such as the importance of vaccines, raising awareness of screening for cancer and new mental health strategies.