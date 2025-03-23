Spanish authorities order recall of eye make-up remover due to risk of infection

Sections
Malaga
Sunday, 23 March 2025, 08:58
The Spanish agency for medicines and health products (AEMPS) has recalled a batch of Alma Secret's Waterproof and Soothing Eye Make-Up Remover from the market due to the risk of infections. Specifically, it is batch 118354.
During AEMPS's regular monitoring of cosmetic products, a lab report showed that the product contained an excessive amount of aerobic and mesophilic microorganisms (bacteria, yeasts and moulds), which poses a risk to people with health problems and weakened immune systems.
In response, Alma Secret submitted an analysis report, the results of which show that the lot is compliant with the limits. However, the value sits at the upper limit, which is why AEMPS has launched an investigation.

