EU approves the use of Digital Covid Certificates for another year The European Commission said the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic is still uncertain

The Digital Covid Certificate will be in use until at least June 2023 / EP

The European Commission has approved the use of Digital Covid Certificates until June 2023 citing the still uncertain evolution of the pandemic.

“The Covid-19 virus continues to be prevalent in Europe and at this stage it is not possible to determine the impact of a possible increase in infections in the second half of 2022 or of the emergence of new variants. Extending the regulation will ensure that travellers can continue using their EU Digital Covid Certificate when travelling in the EU where member states maintain certain public health measures. The Commission is adopting the proposal today to make sure the European Parliament and the Council can conclude the legislative procedure in time before the current Regulation expires,” the Commission said in a statement on 3 February.

“The domestic use of EU Digital Covid Certificates remains a matter for member states to decide,” it added.

Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, said, “The EU Digital Covid Certificate has facilitated safe free movement and travel in times of great uncertainty. Our citizens have embraced it and it has made their lives easier. This important tool has been key to manage the risks and support public health measures in place to protect citizens during the pandemic.

“Today we propose to update the possibilities to make use of the certificate for travel across the EU in order to provide certainty for our citizens, as long as the public health needs persist. We also propose to bring our certificate up to date with the latest scientific developments and epidemiological changes, the need to speed up booster campaigns and to support vital on-going clinical research, acknowledging citizens taking part in it,” she added.