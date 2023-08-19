Experts warn of 'unleashed' spread of tiger mosquitoes in Spain and offer advice on what you can do to stop them

Raquel Merino Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The continuous heatwaves in Spain this summer are causing an "unleashed" spread of the tiger mosquito, the National Association of Environmental Health Companies (Anecpla) has warned.

"When temperatures rise, not only does the biological cycle of the tiger mosquito shorten, but also the viruses it can transmit develop more quickly," the association said.

In addition to the growing increase in temperatures as a result of climate change, Anecpla also pointed out that another reason for the rapid spread of this insect is its great capacity for adaptation. The association explained that although the tiger mosquito needs humidity to reproduce it is also capable of doing so in less humid conditions. Another complicating factor in controlling the spread of this biting insect is that the female can lay her eggs in several batches in different accumulations of water.

The general director of Anecpla, Jorge Galván, said that "it is essential that society as a whole, from local administrations to the public, increase surveillance, prevention and control measures to exercise the necessary containment in the expansion of this dangerous insect", that can transmit serious diseases such as the dengue, zika, or chikungunya viral infections among others.

Prevent

Galván added that "Spain plays a fundamental role, as it is located in a very important geographical axis of global transit" of this insect. Anecpla issued five recommendations to prevent the tiger mosquito from laying its eggs and stop its spread in private homes and gardens:

- Empty the water from flowerpot dishes.

- Renew the water in plastic pools and cover them when not in use.

- Keep gutters and drains clean and avoid accumulations of water.

- Refill pet watering dishes frequently.

- Cover any objects that can accumulate water.