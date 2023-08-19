Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
AFP
Experts warn of &#039;unleashed&#039; spread of tiger mosquitoes in Spain and offer advice on what you can do to stop them
Environment

Experts warn of 'unleashed' spread of tiger mosquitoes in Spain and offer advice on what you can do to stop them

The Anecpla association of environmental health companies said the "dangerous" insects can transmit serious diseases such as the dengue, zika, or chikungunya viral infections among others

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Saturday, 19 August 2023, 22:16

Compartir

The continuous heatwaves in Spain this summer are causing an "unleashed" spread of the tiger mosquito, the National Association of Environmental Health Companies (Anecpla) has warned.

"When temperatures rise, not only does the biological cycle of the tiger mosquito shorten, but also the viruses it can transmit develop more quickly," the association said.

In addition to the growing increase in temperatures as a result of climate change, Anecpla also pointed out that another reason for the rapid spread of this insect is its great capacity for adaptation. The association explained that although the tiger mosquito needs humidity to reproduce it is also capable of doing so in less humid conditions. Another complicating factor in controlling the spread of this biting insect is that the female can lay her eggs in several batches in different accumulations of water.

The general director of Anecpla, Jorge Galván, said that "it is essential that society as a whole, from local administrations to the public, increase surveillance, prevention and control measures to exercise the necessary containment in the expansion of this dangerous insect", that can transmit serious diseases such as the dengue, zika, or chikungunya viral infections among others.

Prevent

Galván added that "Spain plays a fundamental role, as it is located in a very important geographical axis of global transit" of this insect. Anecpla issued five recommendations to prevent the tiger mosquito from laying its eggs and stop its spread in private homes and gardens:

- Empty the water from flowerpot dishes.

- Renew the water in plastic pools and cover them when not in use.

- Keep gutters and drains clean and avoid accumulations of water.

- Refill pet watering dishes frequently.

- Cover any objects that can accumulate water.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena expands its services for foreign residents
  2. 2 Work starts on new section of Malaga coastal path in Marbella
  3. 3 Tenders sought for maintenance of Malaga's 900-kilometre-long hiking path
  4. 4 Dwarf bullfighting show banned by Junta de Andalucía
  5. 5 Money owed by Spanish state is highest ever at 113% the size of the national economy
  6. 6 Parts of Rosia Bay closed to public
  7. 7 Driver of lorry loaded with butane gas bottles tests five times over drink drive limit
  8. 8

    Have fun at the fair but keep your clothes on
  9. 9 The mysterious Swede who photographed Benalmádena and its people in the 1950s
  10. 10 Where 'fiesta' is the same in all languages

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad