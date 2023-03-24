Excitement as Spain's national football team arrives in Malaga Luis de la Fuente's team will face Norway at La Rosaleda tomorrow night, Saturday, in a Euro 2024 qualifying game

Borja Iglesias, centre, and Álvaro Morata, left, greet fans in Malaga this Friday afternoon.

The Spanish national football team has arrived in Malaga ahead of Saturday's European Championships qualifier against Norway.

Around two hundred expectant fans welcomed the team to the Hotel Vincci Posada del Patio in Malaga city centre at around 1.20pm on Friday afternoon.

A strict cordon was set up, with barriers preventing fans from getting close to the hotel's entrance.

That said, when the players arrived, Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos (formerly of Arsenal), as well as Real Betis' Borja Iglesias and Atlético Madrid's Álvaro Morata (formerly of Chelsea) stopped to take photos with supporters and sign autographs.

Later on Friday, the players will take part in a behind-closed-doors training session at La Rosaleda.

Spain, in Luis de la Fuente's first competitive match in charge, will face a Norway side lacking Erling Haaland at Malaga CF's stadium tomorrow night, Saturday (kick-off 8.45pm).

This is just the eleventh time that the national team has played in Malaga.

After the game, the team will travel to Glasgow for their second qualifier this week, against Scotland on Tuesday night (also kicking off at 8.45pm).