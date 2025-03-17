National Police warn of new fraud as false summons notifications received around Spain

Enrique Miranda Monday, 17 March 2025, 13:45 Compartir

"Dear citizen, you are formally notified to report to the central department of the National Police in connection with the file..." So begins the email that has been sent en masse to thousands of addresses in recent days. The sender is the domain @policia (fiscaliageneral@policia.es or other similar usernames) and the subject line is 'Notificación oficial' (official notification) followed by a long 'expediente' case file number. Enough to make anyone wonder whether the mail is real or not. It is not, it is a new fraudulent campaign, but unlike other scams, in this case there are no spelling mistakes or bad wording, which gives the text an air of credibility.

The email does not detail the reason why the citizen has the supposed file open and it is precisely this curiosity that invites you to click on the attached link: "To access the complete documentation, click on the following secure link." The link leads to a download file with malicious content and it is the National Police force itself that has warned that this is a massive phishing campaign. "Do not click on the link, because it could infect your computer: do not provide data and delete it," insist the police.

🚨Detectada nueva campaña masiva de emails suplantando el dominio “@policia.es”



Con la excusa de citarte para acudir a comisaría te cuelan un enlace fraudulento



Son #ciberdelincuentes



❌ No cliques en el enlace

❌ No facilites datos

🗑️ Borra#NoPiques pic.twitter.com/NNjaBS7H8n — Policía Nacional (@policia) March 7, 2025

The emails include the logo of the National Police and links to the official website for more information, all in an attempt to give it more credibility. This is not the first time that the National Police have been the victim of a phishing campaign, which aims to distribute files to infect users' devices; the last one was detected in 2024 by the national institute of cybersecurity.