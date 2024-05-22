European Union elections 2024: this would be the outcome in Spain according to the latest polls

María Carbajo Wednesday, 22 May 2024, 10:58 Compartir Copiar enlace

Between 6 and 9 June citizens across the European Union will elect their representatives to the European Parliament. In Spain the elections will take place on Sunday 9 June and the outcome for the EU will serve to take the political pulse at the national level.

For these elections 720 MEPs will be elected, 15 more than in the previous elections in 2019, and they will represent almost 450 million people.

The main Spanish parties have been joined by other minor candidates such as Feministas al Congreso (a womens' rights group) and Cree en Europa (Believe in Europe - a coalition of europhiles). Right now, and with three weeks to go before the polling stations open, this is what the polls say.

In the upcoming elections to the European Parliament on 9 June, the Partido Popular (PP) is emerging as the leading force in Spain. This is indicated by the recent poll conducted by 40db for El País and Cadena SER, which gives the PP, led by Dolors Montserrat, a significant lead with respect to the 2019 election result. The PP would improve by ten representatives, achieving 23 MEPs, which represents 33.5% of the vote.

It is closely followed by the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), with the third vice-president and Minister of Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera at the head of the list.

According to the same poll, PSOE would obtain 20 seats, one less than in the previous elections, achieving 30.1% of the vote. Despite the slight fall, this result reflects something of a recovery in support for them, bearing in mind the recent triumph of the PSC socialists in the Catalan elections under the leadership of Salvador Illa.

Vox, the third political force

In third place is Vox that, with 12.6% of the vote, would win eight MEPs. This figure reinforces the presence of Santiago Abascal's party in the European Parliament, consolidating its position as a significant force in the Spanish political spectrum.

As for other parties, Sumar (a progressive coalition) would win three representatives with 5.7% of the vote and Podemos, led by Irene Montero, would win two seats with 4% of the vote. These results indicate a more limited representation for progressive forces compared to the mainstream parties.

As for the Catalan parties, Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) is ahead of Junts. The coalition led by ERC would win three MEPs with 4.6% of the vote. This result would allow them to overtake Junts, which would barely win one seat with 2.2% of the vote.

This performance strengthens ERC after the electoral setback in the Catalan elections of 12 May, where they saw a significant decrease in their representation from 33 to 20 deputies.

The Coalition for a Europe of Solidarity, led by the PNV and Coalición Canaria, would win one seat, as would the party of Carles Puigdemont, who remains an influential figure on the Catalan and European political scene.

PSOE, despite the slight decrease in its number of MEPs, shows signs of recovery after the defeats in the general and regional elections in Galicia and the Basque Country. Their electoral victory in Catalonia has been a key factor in this improvement.