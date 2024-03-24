Europe launches legal proceedings against Spain for inadequate landfill management

Rocío Mendoza Madrid Sunday, 24 March 2024, 22:37 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The European Commission has launched infringement proceedings against Spain for failing to properly manage its landfill sites. It sent a letter of formal notice to Spain informing it of the case concerning its management of urban waste.

European legislation sets standards for landfills in order to prevent negative effects on human health, water, soil and air. Under the landfill directive, member states must take appropriate measures to ensure that only treated waste is landfilled. It comes as the European Green Pact and the Zero Pollution Action Plan set a zero pollution target for the European Union.

Facilities without treatment plants

In 2014 the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that, prior to landfilling, waste must be treated. However, recent data shows 12.7% of municipal waste collected in Spain does not receive the required treatment before disposal in landfills.

"Furthermore, Spain has not established an integrated and adequate network of facilities for the management of mixed municipal waste covering all landfills in the country," the Commission added.

Spain has two months to reply to the Commission's formal letter and remedy the shortcomings identified. "In the absence of a satisfactory response, the Commission may decide to issue a reasoned opinion," it added.