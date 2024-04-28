Europe sets date for ban on diesel and petrol cars

José Luis Ruiz Sunday, 28 April 2024, 08:16 Compartir Copiar enlace

Following the adoption of the Euro 7 standard, which will come into force in 2027, the European Union has set the timetable for European roads to move away from combustion engines and cars to run on renewable energy.

The new regulation sets the NOx limit for diesel at 80 mg/km, a figure that has not been changed. What has been changed is that this figure must be maintained for 10 years and 200,000 kilometres.

The most controversial decision is the date when the marketing of cars powered by diesel and petrol will be banned: 2035. Although Spain had requested to be able to postpone the date to 2040, this will not be the case.

Moreover, according to the timetable set by the EU, the end of combustion engines will not be long in coming. In 2050, as agreed in June 2022 by the European Parliament, cars powered by fossil fuels will be banned from all roads in Europe.

Some experts predict, however, that there will still be a number of petrol and diesel cars on the roads and that it will be some years later before all cars in the EU are powered by renewable energies.