Europe grants Spain 72.7 million to install electric and hydrogen recharging stations

The CEF Transport Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Facility (AFIF) has granted Spain 72.7 million euros of EU funds to finance the deployment of supply infrastructure for alternative fuels, including charging points for electric vehicles, hydro generators and those dedicated to the decarbonisation of ports.

A total of eight business projects validated by the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility will receive grants from Europe to install 589 electric recharging points with an output of between 150kW and 350kW, build 26 green hydrogen charging stations and decarbonise the ports of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T).

These subsidies will mobilise around 400 million euros of investment in Spain to promote sustainable, low-emission transport.

The eight projects involve companies from Spain and other EU countries and will serve to increase the number of refuelling and recharging stations for low-emission alternative fuels.

In the port and maritime field, proposals are being selected for the electrification of terminals located in the ports of Barcelona, Valencia and Gijón, the development of infrastructure for the supply of ammonia in the port of Algeciras and for the supply of methanol in the port of Huelva.

The call to finance alternative fuels was published on 29 February 2024 and has an endowment of 780 million euros under the general framework that initiatives in Spain can access, with three cuts for the presentation of proposals. The European Commission has opened the second cut of this AFIF call with a deadline on 11 June 2025. Proposals involving investment in Spain must apply for conformity following the procedure described by the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility.

The CEF (Connecting Europe Facility) grants are awarded on a competitive basis and the projects selected will be those that have obtained the highest score according to criteria such as impact, relevance, maturity or the catalytic effect of the funds. The potential beneficiaries of these funds are institutions or companies established in any of the EU countries. They can apply either individually or in groups. Certain international organisations related to the infrastructure and transport sector can also join the competition.