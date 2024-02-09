Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The European Parliament. Europa Press
Euro MPs call on Spain to look into Russian meddling in Catalonia and Puigdemont links
Euro MPs call on Spain to look into Russian meddling in Catalonia and Puigdemont links

The MEPs' resolution points out that - if confirmed - the contacts between "Catalan government authorities" and Russian officials would be part of "a broader plan" by Vladimir Putin's regime "to destabilise democracy in the EU"

Olatz Hernández

Brussels

Friday, 9 February 2024, 16:58

The European Parliament approved a resolution on Thursday calling on Spain to carry out a "thorough" investigation into possible Kremlin links with the Catalan independence movement.

The text highlights the "deep concern" of the Euro MPs about the "frequent and close contacts between Catalan separatist politicians and Moscow" as revealed by The New York Times newspaper in September 2021, based on information from US intelligence services. It includes a specific reference to former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, now self-exiled in Brussels and a Euro MP himself.

The MEPs' resolution points out that - if confirmed - the contacts between "Catalan government authorities" and Russian officials would be part of "a broader plan" by Vladimir Putin's regime "to destabilise democracy in the EU".

