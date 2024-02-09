Euro MPs call on Spain to look into Russian meddling in Catalonia and Puigdemont links

Olatz Hernández Brussels Friday, 9 February 2024, 16:58 Compartir Copiar enlace

The European Parliament approved a resolution on Thursday calling on Spain to carry out a "thorough" investigation into possible Kremlin links with the Catalan independence movement.

The text highlights the "deep concern" of the Euro MPs about the "frequent and close contacts between Catalan separatist politicians and Moscow" as revealed by The New York Times newspaper in September 2021, based on information from US intelligence services. It includes a specific reference to former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, now self-exiled in Brussels and a Euro MP himself.

The MEPs' resolution points out that - if confirmed - the contacts between "Catalan government authorities" and Russian officials would be part of "a broader plan" by Vladimir Putin's regime "to destabilise democracy in the EU".