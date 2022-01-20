Escrivá is open to making “adjustments” to Spain's new self-employed contribution system The ATA union criticised the new system for raising the fee by 20 per cent for one half of the 'autonomos' and only lowering it by five per cent for the other half

The Government has said it is open to modifying the new contribution system for the self-employed after criticisms from unions that it offered a bad deal for Spain’s autonomos.

According to the union ATA, the under the new system half of all autonomos will see their monthly social security contributions rise by 20 per cent, while the other half will see only a slight reduction in their contributions of five per cent.

In 2023 the minimum contribution will be 281.52 euros but the government says it will reduce that amount to 183.60 euros in 2031.

“We will see what proposals are on the table from the different representatives of the self-employed. We are willing to make adjustments," Escrivá said.

A meeting on Monday 17 January failed to defuse tensions between the Ministry and unions.

“We have put a fairly balanced proposal on the table, which is beneficial and impeccable,” Escrivá insisted.

“This is an adjustment that is not made for tax-collection reasons,” he added but “to make the fairest system and that allows for better pensions for many of the self-employed.”

The government maintains that two third of autonomos will pay less under the new system which will be launched gradually between now and 2031.

However, the president of ATA, Lorenzo Amor, refused to accept the government’s figures.

“The proposal is rejectable from start to finish, because they are selling it as a fair proposal and when it is a tax collection effort,” he said.