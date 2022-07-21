England send Spain packing from Euro 2022 in quarter final clash The Spanish team crashed out of the championship in extra time in the 2-1 defeat at Brighton on Wednesday night

Spain possibly deserved to go through to the semi-final of the European Championship after a match in which they dominated during the first 90 minutes against one of the big favourites. But in the ill-tempered encounter, that went to extra time, they could not beat England who travelled to Brighton with a record number of goals (14) and not one conceded. Just days earlier the hosts had crushed Norway in an 8-0 rout.

The home side had the same eleven line-up from their previous three matches. Jorge Vilda, meanwhile, decided to leave former Athletic striker Lucía García on the bench after starting in the group stage, handing the starting line-up back to Esther. Tere Abelleira replaced Salma Paralluelo, and the addition of Olga Carmona and Marta Cardona, gave Spain an attacking side that surprised England.

The hosts only had five minutes of dominance in the first half, with a disallowed offside goal from White in the 37th minute. After the break, Vilda brought on Athenea del Castillo on the right wing to add a little more bite. And she did just that. Eight minutes later she crossed for Esther to make it 0-1, the first goal against England in their Euro 2022 campaign.

The equaliser came in the 83rd minute, with a shot from Toone, after a foul by Irene Paredes.

Then, just six minutes, into extra time Spain's fate was sealed with a back of the net shot from Stanway.

Amaiur Sarriegi, Spain's second-highest scorer in the Spanish league, in the number 14 jersey, the one Alexia Putellas was due to wear but was replaced at the last minute, came on in the 100th minute, but neither she nor the rest of her team-mates were able to save the night.

Spain have now been knocked out at the quarter-final stage in their last three European Championships.