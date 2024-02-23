Energy multinational Iberdrola earns 4.3bn-euro profit in 2023 In announcing its annual results, the company was keen to stress its increasing investment in renewable energy and the 9.3 billion euros that the firm contributed in tax revenue worldwide, of which 3.5 billion went to Spain's Hacienda

Spanish energy-giant Iberdrola has announced new record annual profits of 4.3 billion euros for 2023. This was a 10.8% improvement on the net profit in 2022 for the Basque-country-based multinational that counts Scottish Power in the UK among its many subsidiaries.

Overall sales fell by 8.6% last year as the price of energy started to fall again, despite the company reaching its record profit.

In announcing its annual results, the company was keen to stress its increasing investment in renewable energy and the 9.3 billion euros that the firm contributed in tax revenue worldwide, of which 3.5 billion went to Spain's Hacienda.

At the end of 2023 Iberdorla had 42,276 employees.