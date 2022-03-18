UK ends Covid-19 passenger locator forms for people entering country While the UK has scrapped restrictions for passengers arriving, rules for entering Spain remain the same, with Covid certificates required

From today (18 March), there is no need for travellers to the United Kingdom to fill in a passenger locator form before they travel. The need to complete one came in earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, unvaccinated travellers will no longer need to take a predeparture test or vaccinated passengers prove they have a certificate. It marks the ending of the UK's Covid-19 restrictions on entry.

Britain's Transport Minister, Grant Shapps tweeted: "All remaining Covid travel measures, including the Passenger Locator Form and tests for all arrivals, will be stood down for travel to the UK from 4am on 18 March.

"These changes are possible due to our vaccine rollout and mean greater freedom in time for Easter."

The rules for entering Spain from the UK remain the same and anyone entering from the UK who is not resident must be fully vaccinated or have a Covid certificate, as well as completing the Spanish health entry form.