Annoying spam sales calls from mobile phone numbers to be banned in Spain from this month

Spain's Minister for the Digital Transformation, Óscar López, has said that central government plans to approve a ministerial order that will ban commercial sales calls from numbers that do not start with an 800, 900 or a provincial prefix. According to the minister's announcement on the Rac-1 radio station on Thursday 6 February, the order is awaiting approval this month and promises that in future nobody should receive such calls from mobile phone numbers.

Despite multiple attempts to regulate them, commercial spam calls continue to be a headache for consumers. They happen at all hours and are often followed by the caller hanging up immediately. Even if the phone numbers are blocked, the companies often call back from other terminals and are almost impossible to identify.

In practice, commercial calls will not be totally stopped, but telephone spam and potential scams will be somewhat more limited. Commercial calls can only be made from toll-free numbers (800 and 900) or from numbers with provincial prefixes, which will allow consumers to identify calls more easily and, if necessary, block the numbers.

The ministerial order will not have to pass through Congress and will also include sanctions for companies that do not comply with this new regulation, the minister stated. Customers will also have the option to report misuse to the consumer affairs department.