Empanada stripped from shelves at popular Spanish supermarket due to serious labelling error The chicken and mushroom pie contained traces of fish, however this was not labelled on the product's packaging

The company has already stopped selling the product

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 23 February 2024, 14:25

Spanish health authorities have issued a food alert for people with a seafood allergy after unlabelled traces of fish were found in empanadas sold in Ahorramas supermarkets.

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) issued the warning after discovering traces of fish are not included in the labelling of the store's chicken and mushroom empanada.

The company has already stopped selling the products, as it pointed out on its website, and urges customers who may have them at home to go to their nearest shop for a refund. Anyone with doubts can phone the customer service department on 900 113 213.

The details of the product in question are:

- Name: chicken and mushroom pie

- Brand/trade name: Ahorramás

- Best before dates: 22/02/2024, 21/02/2024 and 20/02/2024

- Unit weight: 500 grams

- Temperature: refrigerated