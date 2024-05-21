Emirates gives bonus equivalent to five months' pay to employees after record profits this year

Virginia López Esplá Madrid Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 15:31 Compartir Copiar enlace

Emirates airline's annual profit has increased by 60% to $4.69 billion. These strong results have had a direct impact on employees' pay packets who have received a bonus equivalent to five months' salary.

This bonus equivalent to 20 weeks' salary was announced in an internal email to staff, to which news agency Reuters has had access.

The message was also reported by the Dubai media Khaleej Times. The media outlet noted that in this message Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates, thanked the group's employees for their "heroic efforts". "For driving our collective ambitions and achieving them, you deserve every penny of the 20-week profit share," the Emirates chairman wrote in the email.

Indeed, the Khaleej Times has also spoken to some of the company's employees who expressed their gratitude and happiness for the bonus they are set to receive. The media outlet specified that this is not the first time Emirates employees have received a similar reward as last year they received 24 weeks' salary after another record performance.

Emirates results

In a statement in which it presented its results for the 2023-2024 financial year, the parent company of the Emirates Group posted a record annual profit with a 71% increase and a dividend of $1.1 billion.

For Emirates, revenues increased by 13 per cent and the airline's capacity increased by 20 per cent. "The business outlook is positive, with strong and sustained demand for international air travel and transportation projected," the group's chairman said in a statement.