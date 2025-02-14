Emergency level 2 activated due to danger of dam burst in Segovia

Quique Yuste Friday, 14 February 2025, 16:02 Compartir

The Castilla y León regional government in Segovia has activated a civil protection plan due to the risk of flooding caused by a possible breakage or failure of El Tejo dam, located in the municipality of El Espinar, Segovia.

The Junta has stated that, as a result of the letter received on 4 February 2025 from the Duero Hydrographic Confederation (CHD), "from which it is deduced that 'there is a danger of breakage or serious damage to the dam and it cannot be assured that it can be controlled by applying the measures and means available', the territorial delegation declares emergency level 2 of the civil protection plan against the risk of flooding in Castilla y León".

The activation of emergency situation 2 aims to take preventive and protective measures for people, property and the environment. Situation 2 is the third of the phases that are in place, once an emergency has been declared.

According to the INUNCyL, the emergency phase "will begin when the analysis of meteorological and hydrological parameters concludes that flooding is imminent or there is information that flooding has already begun, and will last for the duration of the flooding, until all necessary measures to protect people and property have been implemented and basic services have been re-established in the affected area".

Situation 2 of the plan is declared when one of two dam scenarios exists: either there is a danger of dam failure or serious damage to the dam, which makes controlling it with existing measures uncertain; or the probability of dam failure is high or has already begun, making the flood practically inevitable.

On 15 January, the CHD announced that, over the next few months, it will undertake various interventions to try to resolve the deficiencies of El Tejo reservoir, in the heart of the Sierra de Guadarrama mountain range. Ministers have approved the emergency measures, which will cost almost 5 million euros, with the aim of guaranteeing the safety of the population of the villages closest to the dam. In order to define the necessary interventions and proceed with their subsequent execution, the dam will have to be emptied. The reservoir supplies water to the town of El Espinar and the villages of La Estación and San Rafael.

Following the CHD's announcement, the territorial environmental service banned mushroom-picking near the El Tejo dam due to the risk of the reservoir bursting.

Additionally, the Junta de Castilla y León ordered a ban on access to the Garganta del Río Moros, so that works can be carried out in the reservoir of El Tejo. According to the El Espinar town hall, the measure was taken for "safety reasons and to facilitate the development of the work on the reservoir".