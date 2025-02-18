Spanish region declares emergency due to 'plague' of rabbits

J.M.L. Toledo Tuesday, 18 February 2025, 16:58 Compartir

The regional government of Castilla-La Mancha declared a "hunting emergency" on Friday 14 February due to the damage that the current rabbit infestation is causing to local crops. The measure, published in the official gazette, concerns 308 municipalities in the five provinces of the Spanish region.

According to José Almodóvar, deputy minister for the environment, this decision "will allow the application of population control measures, including hunting with shotguns and trapping with ferrets and nets, under conditions previously established by the administration". Specifically, the hunting of rabbits is restricted to cultivated areas, where a high density of the species and significant damage to agriculture have been detected. "Although it is not necessary to request authorisation to hunt in these areas, hunters must notify the Junta de Castilla-La Mancha of the intervention and the exact location of the hunts, which will be supervised by environmental officers," said Almodóvar.

Sale of rabbits

A new provision in the measure will allow the selling of the captured rabbits, as long as they are immediately slaughtered and delivered to authorised game-handling establishments. The procedure must also comply with health regulations and be accompanied by the required documentation. The rabbit emergency decreed in Castilla-La Mancha was requested by the agricultural organisation Asaja, which has also asked the government to assess the damage caused by common pigeons and, therefore, authorise their hunting too.