Electric vehicle subsidy of up to 9,000 euros in Spain to be extended

Raquel Merino Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Spain's Moves III Plan was due to expire on 31 December of this year, but the government has decided to extend it for a further seven months "to maintain the promotion of the electrification of transport and make firm progress towards achieving the goal of having 5.5 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030". The plan is being extended until 31 July 2024.

The Spanish government has announced that the Royal Decree extending this aid introduces some changes in the regulations of the programme to adapt to the EU General Block Exemption Regulation. However, it clarified that these European modifications do not affect individuals, the self-employed, nor communities of owners or public administrations.

What is financed through the Moves Plan?

The purchase of plug-in electric vehicles and fuel cells (gas and heavy vehicles are not included), as well as the implementation of recharging infrastructures.

As requirements, the vehicle purchase invoice must be dated after 9 April 2021 and must include the licence plate or chassis number, make, model and version of the vehicle purchased.

In addition, if a vehicle is purchased that meets the MOVES III requirements, the dealer must be asked to show on the invoice the commercial discount of at least 1,000 euros for the MOVES III Programme. This includes passenger cars, vans, motorcycles and quadricycles, of the following types: Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles (PHEV), Extended Range Electric Vehicles (EREV), Pure Electric Vehicles (EV) and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCV): Fuel Cell. It should be noted that the type of vehicles eligible for subsidies has been extended to include pre-owned vehicles, with a maximum age of 12 months, such as those used by rental companies.

Details of all vehicles eligible for incentives (makes and models) can be consulted in this database: https://coches.idae.es/base-datos/vehiculos-elegibles-programa-MOVES.

What are the subsidies?

In the case of individuals, and the self-employed, the subsidies can reach up to 7,000 euros (9,000 euros with the scrapping of a vehicle more than seven years old) for commercial vehicles up to 3. 500 kg (category N1) and up to 4,500 euros (7,000 euros with scrapping) in the case of passenger cars (category M1). Other amounts, depending on the type of vehicle, range between 1,100 and 2,500 euros.

These subsidies may be increased by 10% (not cumulative) in the following cases:

- Acquisitions of passenger cars – category M1 – by recipients who are disabled individuals with reduced mobility for a vehicle that is adapted for driving. Also, in the case of the purchase of light commercial vehicles – category N1 – by self-employed professionals who are disabled individuals with reduced mobility and a vehicle that is adapted for their driving.

- Acquisitions of vehicles by individuals registered in municipalities of less than 5,000 inhabitants (registration must be maintained for at least two years from the date of registration of the application).

- Acquisitions of passenger cars (category M1) by individuals with economic activity (self-employed), which are intended for the use of Taxi and Vehicle Transport with Driver (VTC) services.

More information is available from the Andalusian Energy Agency.

Recharging points

The Moves III Plan also includes subsidies for battery recharging systems for electric vehicles, both for public and private use and in the form of direct purchase. In addition, and in the case of homeowners' associations, the necessary cables for the electrical pre-installation and communications service to provide intelligent recharging for the recharging of electric vehicles will be eligible for subsidies.

In the case of self-employed, individuals, and communities of owners without economic activity, the amount of the aid is 70% of the eligible cost (80% in the case of municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants).

More information is available from the Andalusian Energy Agency.

How to apply for the aid

As detailed by the Andalusian Energy Agency, interested parties should contact a member company that will inform them of all the requirements and documentation necessary to be a beneficiary of the incentive.

Member companies can be found at the following link.