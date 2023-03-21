Eighteen-year-olds in Spain encouraged to become 'culture vultures'

The 400 euro vouchers will be given to all young people who celebrate the milestone birthday in 2023 and apply for the card, regardless of their family’s income ·

The Spanish government has approved the ‘bono cultural joven’ (youth cultural voucher) for the second time. It means that young people who turn 18 in 2023 and apply for the voucher will be able to enjoy 400 euros to spend on different cultural activities or products, from art to books, music, cinema or bullfighting, regardless of their family’s income.

"It is aimed at all young people, it is a way of celebrating their coming of age and its link with culture, for the construction of a more critical and committed society. I understand that some people may not need it and may not apply for it, but there are undoubtedly many Spanish families where access to culture and being able to dedicate this significant amount to their children is well received and valued", explained the minister and government spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez.

Rodríguez insisted that the cultural voucher is aimed at "all young people" because "the aim is for them to come of age with different leisure options and to assist an increasingly thriving industry in the country; the cultural industry".

Live events, physical products and online platforms

The minister specified that up to 200 euros can be spent on "arts, live shows, cultural heritage and audiovisual arts, for example tickets and season tickets for live music, performing arts, cinema, museums, libraries, exhibitions, festivals and bullfighting".

In addition, a maximum of 100 euros may be spent on physical cultural goods, such as "books, magazines, newspapers or other periodicals, as well as video games, musical scores or records"; and another 100 euros on digital or online consumption, i.e. "subscriptions to music platforms, reading, audio books, etc".

As Rodríguez pointed out, of last year's total, 3,000 establishments in Spain have already signed up to this initiative. To sign up interested establishments should go to the website set up for this purpose. The young people who apply will receive a single payment through a virtual prepaid card format and the expenses will have to be made within a year of receiving the voucher.