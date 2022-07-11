Eight arrested for selling fake driving licences to people in 16 Spanish provinces The Guardia Civil operation is ongoing as they believe others could also have fallen prey to this fraud and another in which the gang offered online loans which never materialised

The Guardia Civil, in collaboration with the Provincial Prosecution Office in Badajoz, have uncovered a gang who were selling fake driving licences on Internet websites and social media. Eight people have been arrested for fraud and forging documents as part of Operation Golden Card, and they are believed to have been selling the illegal driving licences for between 600 and 19,000 euros each.

During the 18-month investigation, the Guardia Civil learned that the organisation had created 15 fraudulent websites, which they were using to offer driving licences for sale, and they used bank accounts belonging to third parties to disguise where the money was going.

On the same web pages, and via links, they also pretended to be financiers offering online loans. As an initial condition before applying, people who enquired were told they had to open an account and credit it with a sum which ranged between 500 and 1,000 euros. Those people never received their loan, nor were their deposits returned.

The group are believed to have defrauded over 30 people - 23 over driving licences and nine over online loans - in the provinces of Badajoz, Murcia, Pontevedra, Madrid, Malaga, Alicante, Granada, Segovia, Zamora, Seville, Cordoba, Valencia, Valladolid, Castellón, Albacete and Barcelona.

Some of those affected told the Guardia Civil they didn’t know the official procedure to obtain a driving licence and had been completely convinced that the gang were legal because of the graphics and information on the website.

The investigation is ongoing, in case any other people have been victims of the driving licence fraud, the Guardia Civil confirmed in a press release at the weekend.