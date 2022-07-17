EasyJet strike in Spain: These are the 31 flights cancelled or delayed this Sunday, 17 July The unions have detailed the routes cancelled and the airports hit by delayed arrivals and departures due to the cabin crew industrial action by Spanish staff

The strikes by cabin crew at Ryanair and easyJet bases in Spain continue to complicate the travel situation in the middle of July, the peak of the holiday season.

The Unión Sindical Obrera (USO) union has informed - at 1pm - the details of the cancelled and delayed flights this Sunday, July 17, due to another new day of strike action by easyJet cabin crew. At the moment, there are 13 routes cancelled and 18 facing delays.

After last week's Ryanair strikes, the organisers will resume the industrial action on Monday, July 18 (which they will maintain until the 21st) at the airline's bases in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Girona, Malaga, Seville, Valencia, Alicante, Santiago de Compostela, Palma and Ibiza.

With regard to easyJet, the Spanish cabin crew of the British airline will end their strike at the three Spanish bases in Malaga, Barcelona and Palma at midnight, and will resume action again on 29, 30 and 31 Jluy - unless a pay and working conditions settlement is reached with the company..

These are the next affected dates:

Ryanair: July 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27 and 28, at the ten Spanish bases (Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Girona, Malaga, Seville, Valencia, Alicante, Santiago de Compostela, Palma and Ibiza).

easyJet: July 15, 16, 17, 29, 30 and 31, at the three Spanish bases (Malaga, Barcelona and Palma).