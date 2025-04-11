Police raids force drug trafficking gang that posed as cardboard recycling company to fold

J. M. L. Castilla-La Mancha Friday, 11 April 2025, 17:09 Compartir

The Guardia Civil in Spain have dismantled a criminal organisation linked to drug-trafficking activities in the Castilla-La Mancha and Madrid regions. The gang posed as a cardboard recycling company to carry out the distribution of cocaine, hashish and marijuana in several Spanish provinces. The operation resulted in the arrest of 31 individuals and the seizure of 136 kilos of cocaine, 11 kilos of hashish, three kilos of marijuana, 231,530 euros in cash, five handguns, scales and presses for handling drugs, computer equipment and mobile phones.

The investigation began in August 2024 in Valdepeñas (Ciudad Real province) following a tip-off about a criminal organisation based in the city of Madrid that was supplying cocaine to small-scale dealers. Investigators focused on monitoring known small-scale cocaine users in Ciudad Real, in order to reach the first echelons of cocaine distributors.

The investigations led to a warehouse rented under the fictitious activity of processing and recycling cardboard on an industrial estate in Madrid, where the drugs arrived camouflaged in packaging. From there, the contents were transferred to a flat in Madrid, where they were guarded by a person who was in charge of distributing them to "mules" in various provinces. In exchange, the "mules" received an amount of money depending on the distance of the journey and the quantity of drugs they had to transport. Other traffickers would go to the same flat to buy the drugs in large quantities.

The gang was hierarchical. At the top was the head of the organisation, who was in charge of contacting the people who supplied him with drugs and other traffickers. At a lower level were the people who worked for him, providing him with clients from different parts of Spain, as well as all managing the logistics and infrastructure - ships, vehicles and meeting places. A third group - the "mules" - was in charge of distribution in car journeys. They carried weapons at all times to prevent the drugs from being "tipped over" by another drug-trafficking organisation.

The 31 detainees, who have been arrested in the provinces of Ciudad Real, Toledo, Madrid and Albacete, are charged with criminal organisation membership, drug-trafficking and illegal possession of weapons. The court has ordered 17 of them to be remanded in custody.