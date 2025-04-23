Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Six-month prison sentence for pretending to be another person before test to recover driver&#039;s licence points
Motoring

Six-month prison sentence for pretending to be another person before test to recover driver's licence points

A provincial court in Spain has decided to impose the minimum jail term and reduced the amount of the original fine

Susana Zamora

Susana Zamora

Malaga

Wednesday, 23 April 2025, 09:38

A man in Spain has been sentenced to six months in prison and slapped with a fine of more than 1,000 euros for appearing on behalf of another person at the theory test for the recovery of driver's licence points and for manipulating the DNI identification card of the person he was trying to help.

It is not the first time that someone has impersonated someone else in order to pass the driving test. On this occasion, the defendant used the DNI card of the person he was pretending to be and placed a transparent adhesive film with his passport photo over the original image. That way, the photo would correspond to his appearance when he presented himself at the exam, but the details would belong to the other person, who he was trying to help.

He did manage to gain access to the exam room and was given the paper. However, he did not complete the exam, as Guardia Civil Tráfico officers verified that he was presenting himself as someone else.

The defendant was initially investigated by a criminal court, which sentenced him to nine months in prison and issued a 3,240-euro fine. His sentence was reduced to six months (the minimum) and 1,080 euros after the defendant appealed, stating that he did not commit the crime, seeing as he ended up not handing in the exam. However, a provincial court found him guilty of document falsification.

The other individual - the one who was supposed to sit the exam - was not found guilty, as the court determined that he had not participated in the events.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Outpouring of grief and three days of mourning announced as Spain reacts to death of Pope Francis
  2. 2 Injury-hit Carlos Alcaraz suffers record-ending Barcelona Open final defeat
  3. 3 Costa del Sol town will stage its 46th cultural week between 25 April and 4 May
  4. 4 Young speedcubers from around world compete in Malaga competition
  5. 5 Myramar completes its urban development in Arroyo de la Miel after building more than 1,600 homes
  6. 6 Foreign sports tourism expected to bring in close to 600,000 euros in Torremolinos this month alone
  7. 7 Acosol completes work to guarantee water supply to Arroyo de la Miel
  8. 8 Residents protest against vote of no confidence in mayor of Malaga village
  9. 9 Costa del Sol town hall promises funding for new facility for people with disabilities
  10. 10 Lowly Yeclano stun Antequera CF in big blow to promotion aspirations

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Six-month prison sentence for pretending to be another person before test to recover driver's licence points