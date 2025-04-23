Six-month prison sentence for pretending to be another person before test to recover driver's licence points

Susana Zamora Malaga Wednesday, 23 April 2025, 09:38 Compartir

A man in Spain has been sentenced to six months in prison and slapped with a fine of more than 1,000 euros for appearing on behalf of another person at the theory test for the recovery of driver's licence points and for manipulating the DNI identification card of the person he was trying to help.

It is not the first time that someone has impersonated someone else in order to pass the driving test. On this occasion, the defendant used the DNI card of the person he was pretending to be and placed a transparent adhesive film with his passport photo over the original image. That way, the photo would correspond to his appearance when he presented himself at the exam, but the details would belong to the other person, who he was trying to help.

He did manage to gain access to the exam room and was given the paper. However, he did not complete the exam, as Guardia Civil Tráfico officers verified that he was presenting himself as someone else.

The defendant was initially investigated by a criminal court, which sentenced him to nine months in prison and issued a 3,240-euro fine. His sentence was reduced to six months (the minimum) and 1,080 euros after the defendant appealed, stating that he did not commit the crime, seeing as he ended up not handing in the exam. However, a provincial court found him guilty of document falsification.

The other individual - the one who was supposed to sit the exam - was not found guilty, as the court determined that he had not participated in the events.